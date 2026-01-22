Jannik Sinner praises Alcaraz on their way to a expected final at the Australian Open

HQ

The two kings in tennis, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, are sailing through the Australian Open, having won all matches and sets from the first two rounds. Most recently, Jannik Sinner dispatched James Duckworth 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in 1 hour and 48 minutes, extending a perfect 9-0 record over Australian players, while Alcaraz was put to work against the German Yannick Hanfmann on Tuesday, beating him in 7-6(4), 6-3, 6-2.

As recorded by ATP.com, Sinner said a friendly nod to Alcaraz in the conference after the match: "I think we all know who has the best drop shots... Carlos, of course", said.

Alcaraz and Sinner have won all last eight Grand Slams (four each, and two each in 2024 and 2025) and, as World No. 1 and 2, could meet in the final. However, they still have to play four more rounds before the final, and they will have fierce rivals: Alcaraz could meet World No. 3 Alexander Zverev in the semi-final and Sinner could meet Novak Djokovic, who are also into third round of te first Grand Slam of the 2026 tennis season.

Carlos Alcaraz is scheduled to play against Corentin Moutet on Thursday, while Sinner will face Eliot Spizzirri on Friday.