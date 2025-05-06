Jannik Sinner ovationed in his return, could face Alcaraz and Zverev in Rome final

HQ

After fulfilling his three-month ban, Jannik Sinner is back on the tennis courts. And fate decided that his grand return would be in his home country, for the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, or Italian Open, a clay ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 in Rome, the last tournament before Roland Garros at the end of the month.

The Internazionali d'Italia started the qualifying rounds last Monday, May 5, and will last until Sunday, May 18. The draw took place on Monday, and Sinner is expected to make his debut on Friday, May 9, at the round of 64, against Mariano Navone or wild card Federico Cina.

Hopes are high for the World No. 1, who, taking into the account his three month absence, hasn't lost a match on the ATP Tour in over 200 days, in October 2024. The 23-year-old Italian last played Australian Open final, beating Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 in January, before he made a deal with WADA, World Anti Doping Agency, and accepted a controversial 3-month ban, at risk of a much larger sanction, due to his positive on Clostebol last year.

Naturally, Italian tennis fans have been eagerly awaiting his return to the tennis court, and he received this ovation when he appeared on the clay court on Monday.

Sinner has never won Internazionali d'Italia. Defending champion Alexander Zverev could face Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals, and the only way Alcaraz or Zverev could meet in this tournament is in the final. The most recent winner in the circuit, Casper Ruud in Madrid, could face Sinner in quarter-final. Novak Djokovic willl not take part in Rome and will save strengths for the French Open.