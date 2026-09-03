Jannik Sinner is expected to return this month at the China Open

HQ

Jannik Sinner is not playing the US Open due to an injury that also caused him to miss the Canada and Cincinnati Open this summer. However, the World No. 1 has set his return date this month, and is in the entry list for the China Open in Beijing, running from 30 September to 6 October.

The entry list for the ATP 500 event that begins at the end of the month was revealed this week, and Sinner is at the top of the list, followed by World No. 2 Alexander Zverev (who survived a five-set first round match at the US Open) and World No. 4 Novak Djokovic, in his return since his surprise elimination last Sunday.

Other players in China include Felix Auger-Aliassime, Flavio Cobolli, Alex de Minaur and Daniil Medvedev.

The one who will miss it is Carlos Alcaraz, who after the US Open will participate in the Laver Cup (September 25-27), and then he is confirmed to head to Tokyo, another ATP 500, that take place at the same time (September 30-October 6), with Alcaraz defending crown. Other players in Tokyo include Kei Nishikori, Taylor Fritz, Joao Fonseca and Ben Shelton.

This means that Alcaraz and Sinner won't be in the same tournament together until (if all goes well) the Shanghai Masters on October 7-18-