HQ

Jannik Sinner will remain World No. 1 after beating Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open final in three straight sets, 6-3 7-6(4) 6-3. At 23, he has already won all three Grand Slams finals he has played (Australian Open 2024 and US Open 2024), more than any other Italian ever. And it's certain there will be much more to come.

Despite Zverev trying his best, Sinner was superior in every way, not facing a single break point, and adds another to a 21-winning streak, including 14 consecutive wins at Grand Slams. He has become the first man to defend his first major title since Nadal in Roland Garros 2005 and 2006.

'Sasha' Zverev, 27-years old, has yet to win any Grand Slam, despite being runner up three times, un the US Open 2020, Roland Garros 2024 and this final in Melbourne. The German player was visibly upset, crying during the ceremony, and even hearing some boos when he was about to speak to the crowd. "You're just too good, it there's nobody that deserves the title more". "I'm just not good enough" Zverev said, getting an ovation from the crowd.

In his speech, Sinner first referred to his rival. "Keep believing in yourself, because we all know how strong you are not just as a player but as a person", saying that they all wish he can lift one title in the future. With this final, Zverev will consolidate his World No. 2 rank at least for a few more months, but most experts believe we are entering a new era: Sinner and Alcaraz will dominate the tennis scene for years to come, with nobody coming close.

On Saturday, the Women's singles final did end with a surprise: Madison Keys defeated title holder Aryna Sabalenka and jumped from World No. 19 to No. 7.