Jannik Sinner defeats an injured Auger-Aliassime in opening ATP Finals match

HQ

Jannik Sinner keeps alive his chances of retaining World No. 1 title before the end of the year, defeating Félix Auger-Aliassime in their first match at ATP Finals. The Italian, currently World No. 2 as the points from last year were deduced, needs to win every single match and hope Alcaraz doesn't win more than three games (the Spaniard has already won one).

Auger-Aliassime, who fought hard in the first set, suffered a leg injured and asked for a medical timeouts between sets, and required further attention while he lost 6-1 the second set. Sinner lamented the situation: "I hope it's nothing too serious. I wish him obviously a very speedy recovery and hopefully he is back to 100 per cent physically", and said it was a very tough match until 6-5, played some aggressive tennis and served well.

Auger-Aliassime, however, said that the injury is not serious, and he's not concerned. Simply... he was better: "You have to give credit when the guy is just better than you. Today he was better than me. I'll get ready for the next one."

Auger-Aliassime will then try to keep into the next round by defeating Ben Shelton on Wednesday and Alexander Zverev on Friday. Before that, the order for Tuesday's games was confirmed, with Carlos Alcaraz vs. Taylor Fritz at 14:00 CET, and Lorenzo Musetti vs. Alex de Miñaur at 20:30 CET.