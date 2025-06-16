Jannik Sinner debut time at Halle Open and potential rivals to the final on Sunday

HQ

Jannik Sinner returns to the tennis court one week after his painful defeat against Carlos Alcaraz at Roland Garros, in his only grass tournament before Wimbledon at the end of this month. The Italian is still World No. 1 by a great margin (he actually improved his point tally after reaching the French Open final) and has the opportunity to defend 500 points this week in Halle, Germany, during the ATP Tour 500 Halle Open.

This tournament, which used to be dominated by Roger Federer (the Swiss won it ten times between 2003 and 2019) starts today with the round of 32, although Sinner, No. 1 seeded, will not debut until Tuesday, June 17. The time of the match has not been announced yet, but he will face German player Yannick Hanfmann.

Sinner, however, has a tough path ahead. He could face 2023 winner Alexander Bublik in second round, and Hubert Hurkcaz, 2022 winner, could also appear in quarter-finals. And in the final he could face with World No. 2 Alexander Zverev (right after his defeat against Taylor Fritz in Boss Open). Medvedev and Tsitsipas could also be Sinner's rivals at the final on Sunday June 22, but not Alcaraz, who instead chose to play the Queen's tournament in London, also debuting on Tuesday.