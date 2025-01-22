Jannik Sinner claims the final spot in the Australian Open final-four

HQ

As expected, Jannik Sinner has defeated local favourite Álex de Miñaur and got the final ticket for the Australian Open semi-finals. He did it with ease, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1, and for the first time will defend a major title in semi-finals. No sign of the illness that had him trembling against Rune on Monday. "Talking about general physicality, especially when you are young, you recover very fast. I really like to sleep, so I just tried to rest and not do so many things".

Sinner praised de Miñaur: "He's a tough competitor and an amazing player... We know each other quite well now" and insisted that he "never takes things for granted", despite being hailed as favourite.

Sinner is now the fourth semi-finalist for men's singles in 2025 Australian Open. He will play against American Ben Shelton, who has only beaten the Italian once in five matches. If Sinner gets to the final, he would meet either Novak Djokovic or Alexander Zverev.