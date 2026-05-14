Jannik Sinner breaks Novak Djokovic's record with 32 straight victories at Masters 1,000

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Jannik Sinner defeated Andrey Ruvlev in the Italian Open quarter-finals, 6-2, 6-4, breaking Novak Djokovic's record of more straight wins in Masters 1,000 events: 32 victories, a run that started last year, when Sinner won the Paris Masters. Since then, Sinner has won Indian Wells 2026, Miami Open 2026, the Monte-Carlo Masters, and the Madrid Open. He is two matches away from becoming the first player in history to win six consecutive Masters 1000 titles.

Sinner's last defeat at a Masters 1000 event came at the 2025 Rolex Shanghai Masters in October, when he retired during the deciding set of his third-round clash with Tallon Griekspoor. The previous record was 31 wins, held by Djokovic in 2011, between Indian Wells and the Cincinnati final. Djokovic also had the previous record, 30 victories, between 2014 and 2015.

Sinner also achieved another landmark: the second player since Rafa Nadal in 2010 and 2011 to reach the semi-finals at the first five Masters 1000 events of a season. With a 34-2 record this season, Sinner's only defeats happened at the Australian Open semi-final to Novak Djokovic and the Qatar Open quarter-finals to Jakub Mensik.

Sinner will face the winner of this afternoon's match between Martín Landaluce and Daniil Medvedev, while Casper Ruud and Luciano Darderi will face in the other semi-final.