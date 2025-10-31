Zverev in the way of Sinner and the World No. 1 title: how to watch the Paris Masters finals this weekend

HQ

The penultimate big ATP tournament of the year, Paris Masters 1,000, concludes this weekend with semifinals and final, and it could bring big changes in the ranking, as Jannik Sinner could become World No. 1 again, following early elimination by Carlos Alcaraz. His World No. 1 title may only last for a couple of weeks, though, before the ATP Finals.

However, before thinking about that, Sinner is obligued to win the two upcoming matches: the semifinals and the final. And tomorrow he will face Alexander Zverev, World No. 3, for the second time in a week, after the Vienna Open last week. In that match, Sinner beat the German, but it was very close: 3-6, 6-3, 7-5. Could Zverev finally take down the Italian this time?

Paris Masters 2025 semifinals



Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Alexander Bublik: 14:30 CET



Jannik Sinner vs. Alexander Zverev: 19:00 CET



The final of Paris Masters will be on Sunday October 2 at 12:30 CET, 11:30 GMT. Who do you think will win?