Jannik Sinner avoids Davis Cup for Italy; Alcaraz and Zverev are in for Spain and Germany

Italy has announced their line-up for the Davis Cup finals, to be held in November 18-23, and Jannik Sinner, World No. 2, will not be in the team. The news has come as a shock for Italian tennis fans, with the combination of Sinner, who led the team to victory in 2023 and 2024, and the fact that it's played in Bologna, made Italy instantly favourite for the victory.

The Italian team is still strong, with Matteo Berrettini, Simone Bolelli, Flavio Cobolli, Lorenzo Musetti and Andrea Vavassori. Italian captain Italian captain Filippo Volandri explained that Jannik Sinner had not given his availability for 2025, perhaps prioritizing individual ATP tournaments knowing how tight the calendar of the rest of the season is: Sinner debuts tomorrow in Vienna Open 2025 ATP 500 (ending October 26), immediately after is Paris Masters 1,000 (ending November 2), and later he defends crown in the Nitto ATP Finals (November 9-16).

"The Davis Cup is, and will remain, always his home and I am sure that Jannik will soon be part of the team again. In the meantime, I can count on a group ready to fight and give everything for the blue jersey."

The other players in the top three, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, will be ready for Davis Cup action for Spain and Germany. The other five countries in the final eight are Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic and France.