Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz are the first semifinalists in the final ATP tournament of the year

HQ

ATP Finals already has the first two semifinalists for the last title of the season. The Illie Nastase group saw, as expected, Jannik Sinner prevailing on every match. The 23 years old, number 1 in the world, advances to the last four in the tournament that pits the eight best players in the world at the moment.

Sinner beat Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-4. Although the Russian player managed a three game streak in the second set, but he was clearly overpowereded by the Italian (cheered by the local crowds in Turin).

"Jannik plays good. He barely misses a shot and he hits strong", acknowledges Medvedev. "Many times, a lot of players that don't miss a lot, at least they don't hit strong. He can hit strong, very strong, probably one of maybe top three, four, five hitters on Tour, and doesn't miss."

Medveded is out of the tournament, only winning 1 out of 3 games in the group. He defends his fourth ATP position without having won any tournament this year. " I want to be No. 1 in the world, but I didn't play well enough this year, by far, to be No. 1 in the world. Jannik is playing much better. He proved it many times."

"But I'm No. 4 in the big tennis world. I'm super proud about that because I struggled throughout the whole year. Every practice, every match was a struggle for me."

Taylor Fritz joins <h2>Sinner

in the

Taylor Fritz joins Sinner as the other semifinalist in the group, after defeating Alex de Minaur 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, the first singles match of the tournament to go to three sets. The Australian hasn't won a single match, but gave Fritz a really tough time yesterday.

Today, Friday 15 November, the John Newcombe group will see other two semifinalists. It is almost sure that Alexander Zverev will pass as group leader, but the second spot will likely be untied by the number of sets won by the rest of the players (Alcaraz, who plays against Zverev at 2 PM CET today, and Rublev and Ruud, who play at 8:45 PM CET).