Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka both achieve the "Sunshine Double" in Miami and Indian Wells
Sinner and Sabalenka claimed the last two Masters 1,000 titles in the ATP and WTA in United States.
Jannik Sinner has recovered from his disappointment at the beginning of the season, in Melbourne and Dubai, and has claimed two Masters 1,000 titles in a row, what is known as the "Sunshine Double", winning Indian Wells and Miami Open in the same season. Sinner defeated Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-4, to claim his second Miami title after 2024, weeks after conquering his first one in California.
The Italian and World No. 2 is the first one since Roger Federer in 2017 to do it in the men's circuit, and the first one to do it without dropping a set: he has extended the record of 34-consecutive sets won at the Masters 1,000 level, starting in Paris last year.
One day earlier, Aryna Sabalenka also achieved the same feat, when she beat Coco Gauff 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in Miami, weeks after winning Indian Wells in a "Russian roulette" match with the new World No. 2 Elena Rybakina. It was the first "Sunshine Double" in the WTA since 2022, with Iga Swiatek.