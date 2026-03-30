Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka both achieve the "Sunshine Double" in Miami and Indian Wells

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Jannik Sinner has recovered from his disappointment at the beginning of the season, in Melbourne and Dubai, and has claimed two Masters 1,000 titles in a row, what is known as the "Sunshine Double", winning Indian Wells and Miami Open in the same season. Sinner defeated Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-4, to claim his second Miami title after 2024, weeks after conquering his first one in California.

The Italian and World No. 2 is the first one since Roger Federer in 2017 to do it in the men's circuit, and the first one to do it without dropping a set: he has extended the record of 34-consecutive sets won at the Masters 1,000 level, starting in Paris last year.

One day earlier, Aryna Sabalenka also achieved the same feat, when she beat Coco Gauff 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in Miami, weeks after winning Indian Wells in a "Russian roulette" match with the new World No. 2 Elena Rybakina. It was the first "Sunshine Double" in the WTA since 2022, with Iga Swiatek.