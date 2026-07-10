Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev meet again at Wimbledon final on Sunday

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Jannik Sinner has taken his revenge against Novak Djokovic at the Wimbledon semi-finals: after the somewhat surprising defeat against Nole at the Australian Open semi-finals earlier this year (first time Djokovic beat Sinner since 2023, with five defeats since), Sinner has now dispatched Djokovic in straight sets, and reaches the Wimbledon final, where he is favourite to defend the title.

Earlier, Alexander Zverev ended Arthur Fery fairytale: after being taken to the tie-break, which Zverev won 7-0, the German quickly dispatched the British player and secured the World No. 2 spot by Monday, no matter what happenes: Carlos Alcaraz will remain injured until at least the middle of August.

For the final, on Sunday July 12, Sinner is the big favourite: the last time Zverev beat Sinner was in 2023; since then, Sinner has beat him nine times... without dropping a set in the last six matches.

However, Zverev, who had never reached the Wimbledon semi-finals, comes motivated after the Roland Garros victory. Will the German put more effort this time?