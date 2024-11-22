Jannik Sinner also rules in Davis Cup

HQ

The four Davis Cup semifinalist are already set to play their games on Friday and Saturday. Thursday was an intense day, with two quarter-finals taking place and decided in three matches each.

The day started with an epic 16-14 tiebreak that gave the victory to Australia.

Then, a heavyweight bout between American Taylor Fritz (no. 4) and Australian Alex de Miñaur (no. 9), who went in Fritz's way. But later US captain Bob Bryan made a mistake choosing Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton for the doubles match instead of the usual doubles duo of Krajicek and Ram, and lost to Jordan Thompson y Matthew Ebden 6-4, 6-4.

Later that day, Italy secured its spot in the semifinals after beating Argentina 2-1. The current champion is also favourite, thanks to having ATP nº1 Jannik Sinner on their squad, who demolished Sebastian Baez 6-2 6-1 in singles, improving his 51-3 win-loss record in hardcourt this year.

How to watch Davis Cup semifinals this weekend

Sinner, who arrived to Málaga on Tuesday, after winning ATP Finals in Turin, later played alongside Matteo Berretttini to defeat Maximo Gonález and Andrés Molteni and scored the decisive point in the 6-4, 7-5 victory.

The Netherlands vs. Germany semifinal is Friday November 22 at 5 PM CET, and Australia vs. Itali, on Saturday November 23 at 1 PM CET.