Jannik Sinner achieves a few incredible accomplishments with his Indian Wells victory

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Jannik Sinner has finally conquered Indian Wells, his first title in 2026 and a big step forward in his chase to Carlos Alcaraz for the World No. 1. He defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets, both decided in the tie break, where the Russian player still delivered a high intensity and aggressive performance that served him to defeat Alcaraz the previous day.

However, the Italian outperformed him, and achieved a series of interesting records: only the third player in ATP history, after Federer and Djokovic, to win all nine big titles on hard courts: the US Open, the Australian Open, the ATP Finals, and six Masters 1000 events: Indian Wells, Miami, Canada, Cincinnati, Shanghai and Paris.

He also became the first man to win two consecutive Masters 1000 titles (counting Paris last year) without losing a set since the event started in 1990, 22 sets, which is also the second longest set-winning streak in Masters 1000 events, after Djokovic's 24 straight sets in 2016 and Alcaraz's 21 straight sets in 2023.

And more importantly, Sinner reduces the gap behind Alcaraz to 2,150 points, and with Sinner able to win points at Masters 1000 events in Miami, Monte-Carlo and Madrid, where he did not compete last year due to his sanction.