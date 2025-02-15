Jannik Sinner accepts 3-month ban, amid risk of a much longer suspension

HQ

Jannik Sinner, still reigning tennis World No. 1, has reached an agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) over his doping case and has accepted a three-month ban from tennis. He tested positive last year on Clostebol, a prohibited substance, but the player always defended that it was unintentional, and only entered his system through his physiotherapist's contact.

WADA has accepted his explanation, acknowledging that "Mr. Sinner did not intend to cheat, and that his exposure to clostebol did not provide any performance-enhancing benefit and took place without his knowledge as the result of negligence of members of his entourage".

"However, under the Code and by virtue of CAS precedent, an athlete bears responsibility for the entourage's negligence. Based on the unique set of facts of this case, a three-month suspension is deemed to be an appropriate outcome", the Agency said in a statement.

Sinner's ban started on February 9, and will last until May 5, 2025 (including a credit for four days previously served by the athlete while he was under a provisional suspension). Sinner will be allowed to resume training activity on April 13. He will be available for the next Grand Slam, Roland Garros on May 25, but will miss Indian Wells and Miami Open (which he won last year), among others.

Jannik Sinner and his lawyers chose the lesser evil: a much longer ban was at stake

Sinner's case, as well as the handling of other high-profile doping cases last year like Iga Swiatek's, drew heavy criticism from many fans and even other tennis players, after the 23-year-old Italian was first cleared of all charges in an independent panel in March 2024. WADA, however, appealed the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in September 2024, thinking that "that the finding of "no fault or negligence" was not correct under the applicable rules", seeking for a ban between one or two years.

Hearings of the appeal would have taken place in mid April 2025. Sinner's legal team thought that it was better to negotiate with WADA, thus accepting "Wada's offer to resolve these proceedings on the basis of a three-month sanction". "I have always accepted that I am responsible for my team and realise Wada's strict rules are an important protection for the sport I love", said Sinner in a statement.

The Italian most recently defended his Australian Open title, which allows him to maintain his distance on Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz.