Janina Gavankar joins the Borderlands film

You're watching Advertisements

You'd almost think we'd gotten the entire credits from Eli Roth's upcoming Borderlands film after learning that Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Black, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Edgar Ramirez, Haley Bennett and Olivier Richters will be a part of it over the last few months, but Gearbox and Lionsgate aren't done yet.

They've also confirmed that Janina Gavankar, among many other things known as Iden Versio in Star Wars Battlefront II and Luna Garza in True Blood, will play Commander Knoxx in Borderlands. This is of course the daughter of General Alphonso Knoxx, and we're told she'll be just as crazy as her dad.