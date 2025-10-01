Jane Goodall passes away at 91 The scientist who reshaped our understanding of chimpanzees and dedicated her life to protecting the planet.

HQ We just got the news that Jane Goodall has passed away in California at the age of 91, leaving behind a legacy that transformed both science and environmental activism. From her early days in Africa studying chimpanzees to her later years championing climate action, she bridged the gap between research and global awareness. Her groundbreaking observations revealed that chimpanzees use tools, form complex social bonds, and share traits once thought uniquely human. Beyond science, she inspired generations through her institute and educational programs, urging communities worldwide to safeguard nature. Rest in peace, Jane Goodall. Jane Godall // Shutterstock