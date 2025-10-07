Jane Goodall on Trump, Musk, Putin, Xi, Netanyahu: "Put them all on one of Musk's spaceships and send them away"

HQ

A few days ago, the world received the sad news of Jane Goodall's passing. Now, in a posthumous Netflix interview, the renowned primatologist joked that she would send Trump, Musk, Putin, Xi, and Netanyahu on a one-way trip into space.

Recorded earlier this year and released after her death, the interview captures Jane Goodall reflecting on power and aggression, drawing parallels between political leaders and alpha male chimpanzees, her area of expertise.

With her trademark calm and wit, Jane Goodall named Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and Benjamin Netanyahu among those she'd "launch" into orbit. Below, of course, you can find the full video with what she said.

"There are people I don't like, and I would like to put them on one of Musk's spaceships and send them all off to the planet he's sure he's going to discover," Jane Goodall tells interviewer Brad Falchuk during the revelatory 55-minute interview.

When asked if Musk and Trump would be among those she'd send away: "Oh, absolutely. He'd be the host. You can imagine who I'd put on that spaceship. Along with Musk would be Trump and some of Trump's real supporters," she said.

"And then I would put [Russian president Vladimir] Putin in there, and I would put [China's] President Xi. I'd certainly put [Israeli prime minister Benjamin] Netanyahu in there and his far-right government. Put them all on that spaceship and send them off."