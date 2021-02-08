Jamie Lee Curtis will be Dr. Tannis in the Borderlands movie

You're watching Advertisements

Gearbox and Lionsgate took the world by surprise when they confirmed that both Kevin Hart and Cate Blanchett will star in Eli Roth's upcoming Borderlands movie, but we aren't done yet.

The two partners have confirmed that Jamie Lee Curtis indeed has signed on to play Dr. Patricia Tannis in the Borderlands movie after recent reports. Those of us who've spent a lot of time with the games know that this can lead to some very interesting scenes if the movie stays somewhat true to the source material, as Dr. Tannis (Curtis) and Lilith (Blanchett) have history...