Jamie Lee Curtis seems to be ready for One Piece

The first season of Netflix's One Piece was a huge success. Thanks to the creative commitment of series creator Eiichiro Oda, the show became a fairly faithful interpretation, and critics and consumers alike are clearly pleased.

Netflix has already renewed the series for a second season, and shortly thereafter, actress Jamie Lee Curtis, an avid fan of both the manga and anime series, said she would play Dr Kureha, a mentor of sorts to the Straw Hat pirates.

And in an interview with Deadline, showrunner Matt Owens now says that they are currently writing the role with the intention of casting her as soon as the actors' strike is over:

"When she reposted that, it got a lot of fan interest, and I commented on it. We're trying to manifest it. Yes, as of right now, SAG is still striking so there have not been real conversations. But as soon as there can be, I'm ready. I will take her out to dinner, we'll talk about it. We'll do all of it because at this point we're writing for her — we really, really want her to come and play with us in Season 2."

Pre-production is already expected to be in full swing.