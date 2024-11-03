Jamie Lee Curtis is open to making more Halloween movies.

Halloween Ends was meant to be a farewell—not just to Michael Myers, but also to Laurie Strode, who finally overcame her childhood boogeyman after many long, difficult years. And, let's be honest, no one was exactly clamoring for more Halloween after David Gordon Green drove the franchise into the ground. But never say never, and in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jamie Lee Curtis revealed she's open to making more Halloween movies.

"I have hung up my bell-bottoms and my pale blue button-down shirt, and I have relinquished Laurie to the ages with a warm, 'aloha,' and a thanks for all the years and memories."

"I realized that would be the last time I ever saw Laurie Strode. It was very powerful for me. I wept. David wept. We all recognized that moment, that it was the wrap for Laurie Strode and me. And this community of artists who made these movies. It was a big deal."

"And yet. if I've learned anything in my 65 years on the planet, it's never say never."

And, of course, Jamie Lee Curtis is right. Never say never, and Halloween is a franchise that likely won't ever fully die. But seeing a senior Strode fend off bad guys with kitchen knives is something we'd probably be okay missing out on. Or what do you think?

Are you hoping to see Curtis reprise her iconic role again, or is it time to let it rest?