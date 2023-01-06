Jamie Lee Curtis: "I invented Instagram"

HQ

Crazy claims from movie stars are nothing new, and the latest comes from none other than Jamie Lee Curtis, who now claims to be the inventor behind Instagram. A claim she's mentioned on more than one occasion and recently made again during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. However, the actress didn't want to go into exact details, so Buzzfeed has done it for her instead.

They found that Curtis had a Blogspot site that was started in the summer of 2010 that went by the name Iphoneys. Based on the fact that after getting her first iPhone, she started taking lots of photos and thought "it would be great if people could upload their photos in one place". The site is still up for those who want to peek in there. It is worth mentioning that Instagram was launched on October 6, 2010, a few months after Curtis' iPhone page.

What do you think, is there a grain of truth behind her claim or is it pure nonsense?