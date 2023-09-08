Jamie Foxx teams up with Tommy Lee Jones for Prime Video's The Burial

Next month, Prime Video will be bringing together two Oscar winning actors for a brand new film. Both Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones will be teaming up for the new movie, The Burial, all when it debuts on the streaming platform.

This film is inspired by true events and sees Jones' small-town lawyer helping a funeral home owner save his business from a major corporation, whose legal team is headed up by Foxx.

The film will be making its debut on Prime Video as soon as October 13, 2023, and with that date in mind, a trailer has been released which you can find in full below.