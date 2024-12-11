Jamie Foxx reveals he suffered a stroke in 2023

HQ

You may have forgotten, but last year there were serious concerns about actor and singer Jamie Foxx's health following an unknown scare. Now, we know a bit more about the extent of Foxx's issues, and they sound terrifying.

In a new video on Netflix (via Culture Crave), Foxx explains he suffered a brain bleed and a stroke, which led to him being comatose for 20 days. "I went to hell and back," he explained. "I saw the tunnel... I thought I saw the devil... or is that Puffy?"

By Puffy, Foxx means P. Diddy, or Puff Daddy, or whatever name you'd like to call the disgraced music producer. "I'm fucking around," Foxx continued. "But if it was Puffy, he had like a flaming bottle of Johnson's [baby oil]."

It's nice to know Foxx can see the lighter side of this scare, but it now becomes clear why things seemed so touch-and-go last year.