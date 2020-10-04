Jamie Foxx might be reprising his role of Electro in the MCU's Spider-Man 3

You're watching Advertisements

Just when we all thought the next generation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) couldn't be more exciting, it has been sourced by The Hollywood Reporter that Jamie Foxx may be reprising his role as Electro for Spider-Man 3.

Just to be clear, this isn't Sony's franchise starring Andrew Garfield as the web-slinger, this is in claim to the MCU with Tom Holland as the web-crawler. The incredible part about this report is how it leads into speculation of a potential MCU Spider-Verse, which itself means anything could happen down the line. Maybe we'll even be lucky enough to see Tobey Maguire step back into his Spidey-suit.

It is worth noting that with the current stage of MCU development, and how it has been a considerable time since an MCU film released, or likely will. There is a large chance zero official information will be revealed for a while, although that doesn't mean we can't remain excited about this electric news.