Jamie Foxx has made his first public statement since being hospitalised

Almost a month ago, actor Jamie Foxx was rushed into hospital out of the blue. There was never any firm reasoning behind why the actor needed to be hospitalised, as all that was made public was that he was dealing with a "medical complication", as his daughter Corinne worded it.

Well now that three weeks has passed since Foxx was admitted to hospital, the actor has taken to Instagram to make his first public statement since the incident, in which he simply writes:

"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed"

We're still unclear as to what happened to Foxx, but we do know that he was in the process of filming Back in Action for Netflix with Cameron Diaz around the time that the incident occurred.