Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg are teaming up to hunt vampires in Netflix's Day Shift

July has been and will continue being quite a packed month for Netflix, as we've already had Stranger Things: Season 4 Volume 2 and The Sea Beast, and over the next couple of weeks, we can look forward to Resident Evil and The Gray Man. But despite all of these goodies to look forward to, the streamer is already eyeing up its August line-up, and this includes an action flick starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg.

Known as Day Shift, the movie sees Foxx playing a vampire hunter in Los Angeles who has to use his talents to earn enough money to pay for his daughter's school tuition and braces within a couple of days. So, he sets out to start ridding the city of its bloodsucking residents with the help of another vampire hunter (Snoop Dogg) and Franco's cowardly character.

The movie will start streaming on Netflix on August 12, and ahead of that date, you can check out the trailer for Day Shift below, to get an idea of the sorts of action it'll be serving up.