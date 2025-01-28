James Webb telescope validates Hubble's measurements of the expanding universe

HQ

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope latest study has confirmed what Hubble observed years ago: the universe is expanding faster than predicted by current models, challenging our understanding of space itself. The new findings cross-check Hubble's measurements, ruling out significant errors and suggesting that the discrepancy, known as the Hubble tension, could be a sign of missing pieces in our knowledge of the universe. With Webb's high-definition data, scientists now have more precise numbers that align with Hubble's results, yet the speed at which the universe expands still doesn't match predictions from the standard cosmological model. This mystery could point to unknown factors like dark energy, dark matter, or even new elements of physics, offering a tantalising glimpse into the unknown.

Could these results reveal an entirely new facet of the universe?

