James Wan touches on what makes Mortal Kombat 2 relevant to all audiences: The world and characters "are so rich and so full of life and energy"

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All video game fans are more than familiar with the Mortal Kombat series, as over the past three decades, the fighting saga has provided countless hours of entertainment. But since Mortal Kombat has been taking Hollywood by storm again in the form of a new adaptation, there are no doubt many fans who are experiencing the wider universe for the first time.

With Mortal Kombat 2 - which is slated to premiere in cinemas from May 8 - set to take the narrative that was established in the first film from 2021 to new heights, you may be curious as to what continues to make the fighting game series so popular and how it effortlessly manages to overcome the tests of time?

We recently had the chance to speak with cast members and key creative figures for this follow-up flick, including producer extraordinaire James Wan, who talked about how the charisma of the characters and the world-building has been crucial in this effort.

"Well, I think the actual world and the characters themselves, they are so rich and so full of life and energy to them, and they bring so much joy to the people experiencing them. It's a comic book world, but obviously it did not originate from a comic book, and I think that larger-than-life quality... They are all such exciting and interesting characters and I do think to be able to live with these characters in this world is what makes it exciting. You started out playing the games and it has lived on. The franchise has done such a great job keeping the IP alive through comic books, through lots of other mediums over the years, which is why today, even for people who have never played the games, they are still so familiar with it. I really think the studio and everyone has really done such a great job keeping the IP alive."

For more on Mortal Kombat 2, we recently learned more about the Easter eggs in the project and how the film is paying homage to the many quirky treats NetherRealm offered over the years.