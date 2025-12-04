James Wan to produce a new Paranormal Activity film

Blumhouse is looking to continue expanding its range of horror projects and franchises, as now it has been reported by The Hollywood Reporter that another Paranormal Activity movie is on the way, in collaboration between Blumhouse and Atomic Monster, the production company operated by horror veteran James Wan.

The film will be co-financed and co-distributed by Paramount, with the production giant also regarded as the distributor of the flick, all while Oren Peli, who made the 2007 Paranormal Activity film while practically being peanuts for his work, will also produce the project.

According to the report, this film is regarded as a priority for Paramount, Blumhouse, and Atomic Monster, meaning it might not be much longer until we hear about firm casting, plot, and premiere plans. As of the moment, nothing of this sort has been shared, but the key thing to note is that if you enjoy the found-footage horror series, it will eventually make a comeback.