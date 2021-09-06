James Wan shows off Jason Momoa's new Aquaman costume

HQ

Aquaman 2 has been filming for a little while now, we even reported when it started in July. Set to be the sequel to the 2018 action movie, the film is seeing Jason Momoa back as Arthur Curry (AKA the Aquaman) and is also bringing back director James Wan to helm the project. To keep fans enticed and excited about how the production for the movie is going, Wan has recently taken to his social media to unveil the new suit that Momoa's Aquaman will be sporting in the movie - and it's taking a step away from the iconic gold and green.

Said to be inspired by the "80's blue suit", Wan showed off a look at the costume on Instagram, mentioning that it is a "stealth suit" that uses "Atlantean tech based on cephalopod's camouflaging ability."

There's no mention as to how the suit will be incorporated into the movie, or what Aquaman will be using it for, since the plot details are still very much under wraps right now. But we do know that the movie will see Amber Heard back as Mera, Patrick Wilson returning as Orm, and Temuera Morrison back as Tom Curry, and that the movie is planned to hit cinemas next winter, on December 16, 2022 to be exact.