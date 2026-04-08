James Wan plans to "keep chipping away" at his Call of Cthulhu adaptation

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It's a pretty great time to be a fan of all things Lovecraftian horror, especially in the video game space where there are a ton of upcoming titles, including Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss, The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu, Call of the Elder Gods, The Sinking City 2, and much, much more.

Lovecraftian horror is less common in the world of film and TV, but horror expert James Wan is hoping to change that soon by delivering an adaptation of Call of Cthulhu, a project he has been attempting to get off the ground for a long while. It hasn't been going particularly smoothly for Wan, but he isn't giving up, something he touched upon recently in an interview with ScreenRant.

When asked about the current state of his Call of Cthulhu adaptation, Wan explained that he's "been wanting to do [it] for a while" but that these films are "very hard to try and get them off the ground" because they "are not cheap movies." Thankfully, Wan capped off by explaining he's "just going to keep chipping away at it."

Essentially, don't hold your breath on this project, but also don't give up on it just yet.