James Wan mocks the newly released Aquaman teaser

In recent years, it has become a trend for major film companies to not only build up hype for a film, but also a trailer for a film. Not infrequently, the companies behind major cinema films can start several days in advance to publish a post each day on, among other things, Instagram as a way of counting down to the day when the complete trailer is published. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is another example of this as a teaser was released on Sunday revealing that we will be fed the official trailer on Thursday.

This is a phenomenon that many of us have long found odd and another cheap way to promote your film before there is even a trailer to see. James Wan, who directed the last film, is returning for this one and ironically, he too thinks the phenomenon in question is completely bonkers.