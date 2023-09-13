Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

James Wan mocks the newly released Aquaman teaser

The director aired his thoughts about using trailers to promote trailers.

In recent years, it has become a trend for major film companies to not only build up hype for a film, but also a trailer for a film. Not infrequently, the companies behind major cinema films can start several days in advance to publish a post each day on, among other things, Instagram as a way of counting down to the day when the complete trailer is published. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is another example of this as a teaser was released on Sunday revealing that we will be fed the official trailer on Thursday.

This is a phenomenon that many of us have long found odd and another cheap way to promote your film before there is even a trailer to see. James Wan, who directed the last film, is returning for this one and ironically, he too thinks the phenomenon in question is completely bonkers.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

