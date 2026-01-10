James Wan is interested in directing an Avatar film

HQ

Now that Avatar: Fire & Ash has made its arrival and the next chapter of the series won't arrive until at least December 2029, the question naturally becomes whether the 71-year-old James Cameron will continue to be the creative force at the helm of the movies or if he instead will pass the baton onto others.

We're assuming that Cameron will remain at the helm, but if he did step aside, who would take over? Speaking with Screen Rant recently, horror veteran James Wan has stated that he'd like to take a crack at the Avatar films.

"I have not done Avatar. Yeah, if you could put a good one for me with James Cameron, I'd love to take a crack at that."

It's perhaps not the first director fans would pinpoint to take over Avatar, especially considering his recent directorial efforts of Insidious, The Conjuring, and Malignant. However, he did also create the two Aquaman films with Jason Momoa, so fantastical realms and an emphasis on water is in his wheelhouse.

Who would you like to see direct Avatar 4?