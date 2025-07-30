James Trafford's signing for Manchester City makes Pep Guardiola break a new spending record

HQ

Manchester City has not stopped with signings, and in the last hours it's been announced that James Trafford is re-signing for the "citizens". This 22-year-old goalkeeper signed for Manchester City in 2015, when he was 12. When he joined the senior team, he was immediately loaned to Accrington Stanley and Bolton Wanderers. He was sold to Burnley for £15 million in July 2023, but he has now returned to Manchester City, now for £27 million, on a five-year deal.

"I always believed that one day I would be back and I worked hard to achieve this moment", Trafford said, excited to be on the team after never making a single appearance in his first stint at the club, watching from the distance how they won Premier League and Champions League.

The signing also means that Pep Guardiola breaks a new record as the first manager whose club has spent over €2b in signings, according to Transfermarket (via TalkSport). That's around £1,73b spent since Guardiola joined Manchester City in July 2016.

He is, by far, the manager whose club spent more money in history. Followed far behind by Diego Simeone from Atlético de Madrid (€1,31b), but the Argentinian has been manager of Atleti five more years, since 2011. Of those, the more expensive player bought by City was Jack Grealish, €117,5m.