James Ransone passes away at 46

James Ransone, the American actor best known for playing Chester "Ziggy" Sobotka in HBO's The Wire, has died in Los Angeles at the age of 46, according to the city's medical examiner, who said he died by suicide.

Ransone appeared in season two of The Wire and later starred in another David Simon series, Generation Kill, as Marine Corporal Josh Ray Person.

His film credits included It: Chapter Two, where he played Eddie Kaspbrak, as well as collaborations with directors such as Spike Lee, Larry Clark and Sean Baker.

Tributes poured in from colleagues and fans. Actor Wendell Pierce, who worked with Ransone on The Wire and Treme, wrote: "Sorry I couldn't be there for you, brother." Baker said: "I'll miss you dearly."

Born in Baltimore in 1979, Ransone spoke openly in recent years about childhood sexual abuse and subsequent struggles with addiction. He is survived by his wife, Jamie McPhee, and their two young children.