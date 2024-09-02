James McAvoy's creepy Speak No Evil villain was inspired by Andrew Tate

HQ

This September will see the arrival of the horror film Speak No Evil, a movie that sees James McAvoy leading the cast as the creepy murderous villain hunting and causing trouble for an unsuspecting family. With that film edging ever closer, McAvoy has now spoken to Empire (as per Deadline) about his inspiration for the role and it turns out he's based the role on a famed (and off-putting) male influencer.

It's Andrew Tate that McAvoy looked at for inspiration for his unsettling persona in Speak No Evil. McAvoy explained this, adding: "The thing I thought I could exploit in the character was, he thinks he's a bit of a f— West Country Andrew Tate."

He continues: "He's like, 'I'm going to teach you what it's like to be a man again.' But there's a sort of polite face on it that isn't quite Andrew Tate, enough of a sheen of, 'I'm not one of those guys. "[Paddy's] challenging you, 'Do you have a big enough d*** to have a drink with me?', Or, 'I'm sorry, this is too much for you because you're not real enough.'"

Speak No Evil is set to open in cinemas on September 13 and you can see its trailer below.