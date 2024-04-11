James McAvoy is as creepy as he's ever been in Speak No Evil

The latest trailer for Speak No Evil starring James McAvoy is here, and the Scottish actor is as unsettling as he's ever been.

The plot revolves around two couples that meet while on holiday. McAvoy immediately charms our protagonists and tells them he's a doctor. He then invites them over to his home, where it becomes clear things aren't as they seem.

The film is based on a Danish movie of the same name. We won't spoil the plot of either film, but don't go in expecting a buddy comedy, basically. If you want to see more, check out the trailer below: