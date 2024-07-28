James McAvoy gets weird in Speak No Evil's second trailer

HQ

James McAvoy is getting weird once again in the upcoming Blumhouse-produced horror film Speak No Evil. Following a stint as the split-personality maniac in M. Night Shyamalan's Split and Glass films, the former Professor X actor is now lending his talents to a role where he plays a sinister man living in the West Country (South West of the UK) with his twisted family.

McAvoy appears as Paddy, who clearly is a cruel and manic person who torments his guests, which this time happen to be Mackenzie Davis' Louise and Scoot McNairy's Ben, and the daughter Agnes. Needless to say, while tension is always there, the plot gets very dark when a young boy with a mutilated tongue makes an appearance.

You can get a pretty good idea of the plot behind Speak No Evil in the latest trailer below, ahead of its release on September 13 in cinemas.