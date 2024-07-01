James May suggests the final The Grand Tour episode will be released in September

Dansk
All good things come to an end sooner or later, and that's the case for Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May's beloved series The Grand Tour - the spiritual successor to Top Gear.
Because in the autumn, or more precisely September - as James May seems to confirm during an appearance on The Today Podcast (thanks, RadioTimes) - the final part will be broadcast and based on the little information available and the latest on-set teaser image in mind, motoring adventures in Zimbabwe are on the menu.
May stated: "I'm not allowed to tell you what date it's coming out, so I won't say that it's September. I can say anything I want now, frankly."
Will you miss The Grand Tour?