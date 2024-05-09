James May on working with Clarkson and Hammond again: "I think we should let it lie, what we did"

HQ

The trio of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May have been commonplace on television screens around the world for decades, but it seems like this power throuple is coming to its conclusion.

Following the final episode of The Grand Tour, which is planned for the near future, it seems like we won't be seeing the trio working together again, at least if May is to be believed.

While speaking with Unilad, May was asked about what the future holds for the three now that The Grand Tour is ending, to which he replied:

"I think people would only really like us doing cars, despite what some people say - 'Oh, I think you should all go off and do cooking or you should all go and do a podcast about nothing'. But I don't think so, I think we should let it lie, what we did."

Since May has done a variety of solo shows and outings, including the Prime Video travel series Our Man in..., he was also asked about what's next for him, to which he stated, "I'm sure there will be something, but it won't be as big as [The Grand Tour] and I don't need it to be. I've done that. I'm quite open minded yet. To be honest, I don't know if anybody wants me."

Would you like to see May back on your TV screen in the future?