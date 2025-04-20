James Marsden will appear in Your Friends and Neighbors: Season 2

HQ

The first season of Apple TV+'s Your Friends and Neighbors recently kicked off, beginning a story that we were quite impressed by, as you can read in our review. The first season of the show will continue to air for almost two months, and after that we'll have to wait for the second season. The good news is that a second batch of episodes will be coming as they were greenlit as far back as November 2024, and now we know a star who will be joining Jon Hamm, Olivia Munn, and the rest of the eloquent and rich crew.

James Marsden, of Westworld, Sonic the Hedgehog, X-Men, and of course the mighty Hop, will be joining the Your Friends and Neighbors' cast for the second season. Variety has confirmed as much, but does not share any information about the role that the Anchorman, 30 Rock, and perhaps most famously, My Little Pony: A New Generation star will occupy in the drama series.

As for when we can expect Your Friends and Neighbors' second season to debut, which will feature PAW Patrol: The Movie, Boss Baby, and Paradise alumni Marsden, sometime in 2026 does seem like a reasonable guess.