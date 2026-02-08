James Marsden says we'll be "blown away" by Avengers: Doomsday

HQ

Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be a superhero cinematic event like no other. All of our favourite Marvel toys will be smashing into each other, from the X-Men to the Fantastic Four, with the Avengers somewhere in the middle. Old favourites and new faces are set to enter the picture, with Robert Downey Jr. once more back at the centre of it all.

Speaking with ET Online, one of the stars of Avengers: Doomsday, James Marsden, teased what we'd be seeing, saying audiences will be "blown away" by the movie. "The Russo Brothers just [keep] upping the ante and Marvel is just giving everybody what they want," he said.

A much safer tease than Sir Ian McKellen's, as the Magneto actor gave away a bit of a spoiler from his filming experience. As Marsden's Cyclops was one of the focuses for the Avengers: Doomsday teasers, it seems like he'll have a pretty substantial role to play. Or not, as with such a large cast it feels almost impossible for everyone to get their big moment.