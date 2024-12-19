James Marsden on Sonic 4: "If you keep liking what we're putting out there, we'll continue to make these movies"

HQ

Back in 2019, no one would have guessed we'd be at this point. Ugly Sonic sought to ruin the entire film franchise before it even got off the ground, but thanks to a redesign, we're now at the point where a trilogy has been completed.

But, does that mean the end of the Sonic movies? Well, perhaps not. James Marsden, who plays Tom Wachowski in the movies, spoke to GamesRadar about hopes for another film. "It's a rare thing nowadays to be able to do a second movie, let alone a third. It's a huge testament to the fans loving what we do," he said. "There's nothing better than that. If you keep liking what we're putting out there, we'll continue to make these movies."

Sonic's voice actor Ben Schwartz then added: "Are you crazy? We better do a thousand of these."

Director Jeff Fowler offered a more measured approach, saying: "I always take them one movie at a time. But then one of my favorite parts of the process is that end credits sort of scene and the tease of what's coming up next. You can't help but already have ideas and get excited about where things could go from here."

