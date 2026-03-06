James Marsden makes a Great Gatsby-like impression in second season of Your Friends & Neighbors

HQ

It's almost time for the Apple TV drama series Your Friends & Neighbors to return for its second season. Following a first batch of episodes that proved to be quite a hit and quickly garnered a second season renewal that began filming almost right away, the next round of episodes will commence from April 3, when Jon Hamm returns in the lead as a former hedge fund manager who while being down on his luck, turns to burglary as a way to support his expensive and elegant lifestyle.

This next chapter of the wider story will explore how Hamm's Coop continues to rob and steal and how his plans are put under further pressure when James Marsden's new character makes his arrival and discovers dark secrets while appearing as the picture of extravagance with a Great Gatsby-like lifestyle.

The synopsis of the show explains: "After being fired in disgrace, Andrew "Coop" Cooper (Hamm), a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce, resorts to stealing from the homes of his neighbors in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined."

You can see the trailer for the second round of episodes below and as for the premiere date, as mentioned above, this is set to be April 3.