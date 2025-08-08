James Marsden describes "special" return for Cyclops in Avengers: Doomsday

HQ

Avengers: Doomsday is bringing back a lot of old favourites from Marvel's past. Robert Downey Jr. is returning with a fresh character in the form of Doctor Doom. Sir Ian McKellen is back as Magneto, and James Marsden is returning to Cyclops.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Marsden revealed what it's like stepping back into a character he's not played in 20 years. "I'm getting a little long in the tooth to put on the superhero costume," he said. "I was excited because you're a part of something gigantic, and I've spent 20 years listening to people say, "when are you coming back? When are you coming back? Are you coming back?" I'm dead. Well, maybe not. I'm going to have a tough time struggling to get into costume if they waited a couple more years."

"So it's been a blast. It really has. It's been a nice little homecoming to a role that really put me on the map. It was the first real event project that I was ever a part of, and a very beloved character, this icon from the comics. And so to step back into that role was pretty special," he continued.

Considering the size of the cast, we're not sure how much individuals like Marsden will feature in the movie, but with a focus on the returning X-Men of old, we can imagine that team will get some decent screentime as a whole.

Avengers: Doomsday releases on the 18th of December, 2026.