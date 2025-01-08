James Mangold's Star Wars movie takes place 25,000 years before the Skywalker Saga

HQ

There are a bunch of Star Wars projects in the pipeline and one of them is James Mangold's movie about the origin of the first Jedi. Considering the subject matter of the movie, you'd imagine Mangold is going way back in the timeline, which he admits to in a recent interview with MovieWeb.

"The Star Wars movie would be taking place 25,000 years before any known Star Wars movies takes place," he said. "It's an area and a playground that I've always [wanted to explore] and that I was inspired by as a teenager. I'm not that interested in being handcuffed by so much lore at this point that it's almost immovable, and you can't please anybody."

This 25,000 years before time frame could put Mangold's movie right at the start of the Old Republic era, if Disney would still like the film to be connected to established lore in some way. However, it does seem like Mangold wants to break from recent trends, which have seen Star Wars projects again and again rely on nostalgia or being set around the time of the Empire's rise to power, or shortly after its fall.

There's currently no release date for James Mangold's Star Wars movie, so keep an eye out as hopefully we'll hear more soon.