James Mangold won't be directing any further Indiana Jones films after the Dial of Destiny

There have been a lot of rumours that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set to open the door for more movies in this franchise except with someone other than Harrison Ford playing the lead role. There have been thoughts on the wider web that Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be taking over as the leading protagonist in the series following Ford hanging up the whip and fedora, something that has routinely been shutdown by many of the leading individuals involved in the movie's production. But regardless of this, people are wondering what's next for Indiana Jones, and anyone hoping that James Mangold will be back in the director's chair might be a little disappointed to hear the latest news.

Speaking in an interview with Variety, Mangold was asked about coming back to continue working on the Indiana Jones franchise, to which he replied: "I'm not interested. I refuse. I just can't do it. The amount of lore and Easter eggs and fan service starts to become antithetical to any of this stuff at a certain point. It isn't storytelling anymore. It's large-scale advertising."

Long story short, at least until Disney and Lucasfilm get the urge to remake or reboot the franchise (probably, judging by recent trends from the entertainment titan), this will be the last time we get to see the famed archaeologist/explorer on the big screen.