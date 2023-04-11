Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

James Mangold confirms he is writing Swamp Thing

It seems the DCU was eager to get him on board for the project.

James Mangold (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Logan, Ford v Ferrari) has confirmed that he is writing Swamp Thing for James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe slate.

Speaking at London's recent Star Wars Celebration to Collider, Mangold said: "I'm doing Swamp Thing, there's your scoop.

"It's not a rumour, it's happening."

Mangold, who will be directing a Star Wars film set around the dawn of the Jedi, has long been linked to the project and these rumours have proven true.

Responding on his Twitter, James Gunn said: "Of course when we started charting the course for the DCU one of the first people I talked to was the super talented [Mangold] about writing and directing his passion project Swamp Thing."

Swamp Thing is part of the new DCU's Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, and will explore Swamp Thing's origins, and especially the nightmare-fuelling tone of the horrific hero.

