James Mangold confirms he is writing Swamp Thing

James Mangold (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Logan, Ford v Ferrari) has confirmed that he is writing Swamp Thing for James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe slate.

Speaking at London's recent Star Wars Celebration to Collider, Mangold said: "I'm doing Swamp Thing, there's your scoop.

"It's not a rumour, it's happening."

Mangold, who will be directing a Star Wars film set around the dawn of the Jedi, has long been linked to the project and these rumours have proven true.

Responding on his Twitter, James Gunn said: "Of course when we started charting the course for the DCU one of the first people I talked to was the super talented [Mangold] about writing and directing his passion project Swamp Thing."

Swamp Thing is part of the new DCU's Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, and will explore Swamp Thing's origins, and especially the nightmare-fuelling tone of the horrific hero.